Asiedu Nketia reveals how President Mahama resisted pressure by party members to appoint more than 60 ministers

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has revealed that there was intense pressure on President John Dramani Mahama to appoint more than 60 ministers.

Asiedu Nketia noted that certain elements within the party mounted pressure on the President to appoint more than 60 Ministers after the NDC won the 2024 elections.

According to him, President Mahama insisted he was not going to break his promise to Ghanaians.

“You know I have always been against the appointment of over 120 Ministers by Akufo-Addo because it was a complete waste of resources. The amount of money spent on a single Minister should tell you that we needed to cut down on the number.

“So after winning the elections, several meetings were held within the party to get the appointment to add at least 5 more Ministers to the list but President Mahama said not even a quarter will be added to the number,” Asiedu Nketia said.

He added that if the party decides to satisfy everybody with ministerial appointments by increasing the number, it is the country that will suffer.

“Akufo-Addo wanted to satisfy everybody by appointing many Ministers and we saw the end results. In life you cannot eat your cake and have it. If we want to develop the country we must be prepared to make certain sacrifices,” he emphasised.