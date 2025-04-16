ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asiedu Nketia reveals how President Mahama resisted pressure by party members to appoint more than 60 ministers

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
NDC Asiedu Nketia reveals how President Mahama resisted pressure by party members to appoint more than 60 ministers
WED, 16 APR 2025

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has revealed that there was intense pressure on President John Dramani Mahama to appoint more than 60 ministers.

Asiedu Nketia noted that certain elements within the party mounted pressure on the President to appoint more than 60 Ministers after the NDC won the 2024 elections.

According to him, President Mahama insisted he was not going to break his promise to Ghanaians.

“You know I have always been against the appointment of over 120 Ministers by Akufo-Addo because it was a complete waste of resources. The amount of money spent on a single Minister should tell you that we needed to cut down on the number.

“So after winning the elections, several meetings were held within the party to get the appointment to add at least 5 more Ministers to the list but President Mahama said not even a quarter will be added to the number,” Asiedu Nketia said.

He added that if the party decides to satisfy everybody with ministerial appointments by increasing the number, it is the country that will suffer.

“Akufo-Addo wanted to satisfy everybody by appointing many Ministers and we saw the end results. In life you cannot eat your cake and have it. If we want to develop the country we must be prepared to make certain sacrifices,” he emphasised.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

OB Amponsah reacts to Napo’s ‘request’ to share comedy proceeds OB Amponsah reacts to Napo’s ‘request’ to share comedy proceeds

1 hour ago

‘I’m jobless, share the profits from your show about me’ — Napo to OB Amponsah ‘I’m jobless, share the profits from your show about me’ — Napo to OB Amponsah

1 hour ago

Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Jury lists expanded to include all citizens qualified by law — CJ

1 hour ago

Hopeson Adorye and wife, Empress Gifty “You people can’t bring me down" — Hopeson Adorye angry over cheating allegation...

1 hour ago

Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi popularly known as King Zuba “I have been advised" — King Zuba backtracks on lashing of pavement traders in K...

1 hour ago

Asiedu Nketia reveals how President Mahama resisted pressure by party members to appoint more than 60 ministers Asiedu Nketia reveals how President Mahama resisted pressure by party members to...

2 hours ago

UK Supreme Court rules transgender women are not legally recognized as “women” under equality Act UK Supreme Court rules transgender women are not legally recognized as “women” u...

2 hours ago

W/R: Appoint the name weve presented — NDC youth lock up NSS Office over Coordinator’s appointment W/R: Appoint the name we've presented — NDC youth lock up NSS Office over Coordi...

3 hours ago

Legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex — UK Supreme Court rules Legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex — UK Supreme Court rules

3 hours ago

Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson 'Utility tariff hikes part of IMF conditionalities, was supposed to have been do...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line