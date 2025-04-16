OB Amponsah reacts to Napo’s ‘request’ to share comedy proceeds

Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah has responded to a request by the 2024 NPP running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, to share proceeds from a comedy show that used his name.

The comedian playfully urged the former Manhyia South Member of Parliament to help promote the recorded show on YouTube so they could both benefit financially.

“Please keep streaming on YouTube so we both can make some money,” he posted on social media on Wednesday, April 16.

This comes after Napo reacted to the show, dubbed 'Don’t Forget Napo', which OB Amponsah staged over the weekend.

The event featured a comic reenactment of some of Napo’s controversial utterances ahead of the 2024 elections.

These included a jab at Ghana’s first President with the phrase “your Nkrumah,” a reference to the late President Atta Mills as “the dead one,” and the unexpected mention of John Mahama’s name while lifting the hand of an NPP parliamentary candidate.

In a light-hearted take, OB Amponsah joked that while NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was working to win votes, his running mate, Napo, was splitting them.

Napo, who also served as Energy Minister, thanked the comedian for boosting his public profile.

But in jest, he added that he had instructed his lawyers to write to OB Amponsah to demand a share of the proceeds, since he is currently unemployed.

“If somebody who is a comedian is using my name and he is filling halls, I am very happy. I thank him because he is putting my name out there for free.

“But I will let my lawyers write to him so that we share the proceeds, the revenue, because I am unemployed,” he said on the sidelines of the NPP NEC meeting at the Alisa Hotel on Wednesday, April 16.