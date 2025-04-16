ModernGhana logo
"We got him!” – Ablakwa announces arrest of suspect in attempted sale of Ghana’s diplomatic property in Nigeria

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
We got him!" – Ablakwa announces arrest of suspect in attempted sale of Ghana's diplomatic property in Nigeria
WED, 16 APR 2025

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced the arrest of an individual allegedly involved in an attempt to unlawfully sell Ghana’s diplomatic property located on a beachfront in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Minister shared this information in a social media post on the afternoon of April 15, 2025. In his post, he identified the suspect, Bright Mensah Bonsu, as the individual who received $1.5 million in cash and signed documents claiming to sell a prime diplomatic property owned by Ghana’s High Commission in Nigeria.

According to the Minister, Bright Mensah Bonsu presented himself as a special aide to the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa, who was Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria under President Akufo-Addo.

“It is important to emphasize that the $1.5 million cash was never deposited into government accounts, nor is there any record at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicating that this cash was officially declared,” the Minister stated.

"Documents indicate that Bright Mensah Bonsu and his collaborators valued the prime beachfront diplomatic property in Lagos at $5.3 million and considered the $1.5 million payment as the first installment. The outcome of the 2024 elections may have disrupted their plans," he disclosed.

The Minister also mentioned that he and his team are investigating how Bright Mensah Bonsu was issued a diplomatic passport on October 18, 2023, by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, as assessments suggest that he was not eligible for a diplomatic passport.

