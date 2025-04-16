‘I’m jobless, share the profits from your show about me’ — Napo to OB Amponsah

ModernGhana logo
2024 running mate for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has reacted to a comedy show organised by OB Amponsah.

Over the weekend, the comedian staged a comic reenactment of Napo’s utterances in the lead-up to the 2024 polls, dubbed “Don’t Forget Napo.”

He highlighted how the former lawmaker allegedly disrespected Dr. Kwame Nkrumah with the “your Nkrumah” comment, referred to the late former President Atta Mills as “the dead one,” and mentioned John Mahama’s name while holding up the hand of an NPP parliamentary candidate.

In a playful jab, OB Amponsah suggested that while NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was garnering votes, his running mate, Napo, was splitting them.

In reaction, the former Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP expressed appreciation to the comedian for boosting his popularity.

However, on a lighter note, he revealed he has instructed his legal team to contact the comedian and request a share of the event proceeds, citing his current unemployed status.

“If somebody who is a comedian is using my name and he is filling halls, I am very happy. I thank him because he is putting my name out there for free.

“But I will let my lawyers write to him so that we share the proceeds, the revenue, because I am unemployed,” he said on the sidelines of the NPP NEC meeting at the Alisa Hotel on Wednesday, April 16.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

