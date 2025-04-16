ModernGhana logo
UK Supreme Court rules transgender women are not legally recognized as “women” under equality Act

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
UK Supreme Court rules transgender women are not legally recognized as “women” under equality Act

The United Kingdom’s Supreme Court has ruled that transgender women who possess a gender recognition certificate cannot legally be considered “women” under the country’s Equality Act 2010.

The ruling follows a legal challenge by “For Women Scotland”, a campaign group that opposed the Scottish government’s decision to include transgender women in legislation aimed at improving female representation on public boards.

The group argued that broadening the legal definition of “women” to include transgender individuals could complicate efforts to protect women’s rights, particularly in areas like gender-based policies, leadership quotas, and single-sex spaces such as shelters and public restrooms.

Delivering the judgment, Lord Hodge, Deputy President of the Supreme Court, stated that under existing legislation, the term “woman” applies strictly to biological females.

He warned that altering this definition could create legal uncertainty and impact the clarity of sex-based protections.

“We are well aware of the strength of feeling on all sides,” Lord Hodge said, acknowledging the sensitive nature of the debate.

He noted that while transgender individuals would not fall under the legal category of “women” in this specific context, their rights remain protected under other provisions of the law, particularly those addressing gender reassignment and discrimination.

