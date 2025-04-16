ModernGhana logo
Sunyani Queen-mother fights Bono House of Chiefs' verdict

Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen-mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area, has filed an appeal with the National House of Chiefs, seeking to overturn an earlier ruling made by the Bono Regional House of Chiefs regarding an injunction application.

The Queen-mother had previously filed an injunction with the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, challenging the legitimacy of the enstoolment of Ogyeamansan Korkor II.

She requested that the House restrain him from acting as the Paramount Chief. This injunction was filed in January 2025 and also sought to prevent Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the Akwamuhene (sub-chief) and Acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, from introducing Ogyeamansan Korkor II as the paramount chief of the area.

However, a jury constituted by the Judicial Committee of the Bono Regional House ruled in favor of Ogyeamansan Korkor II, allowing him to reign and fulfill his duties as President of the Sunyani Traditional Council.

In an accompanying affidavit filed by Kwame Twumasi-Awuah of Twumasi Associates, a legal firm based in Sunyani, the counsel requested that the National House of Chiefs reconstitute a panel to hear and determine the petition in the interest of justice and fairness.

The affidavit contended that the Judicial Committee had improperly, wrongfully, and capriciously exercised its discretion by denying the injunction application despite compelling evidence that the first respondent was not validly nominated, elected, or installed as chief. It further argued that the committee erred in law by dismissing the application even though the affidavit indicated that the installation of the first respondent was not published in accordance with the law.

The affidavit claimed there was no proper publication of the installation in accordance with Section 62(2) of Act 759 and urged the National House of Chiefs to set aside the ruling made by the Judicial Committee.

GNA

