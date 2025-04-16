W/R: Appoint the name we've presented — NDC youth lock up NSS Office over Coordinator’s appointment

A youth group calling itself supporters of the ruling National Democratic Party has forcibly locked up the Western Regional office of the National Service Secretariat.

Their action stems from dissatisfaction with the transfer of a new Regional Coordinator, Daniel Dawusu, to the area.

The group argued that the appointment does not reflect the interest of the region, insisting that the Coordinator should be someone from the Western Region.

According to them, the decision to bring in an outsider undermines local representation in the region.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, April 16, the NDC Constituency Youth Organiser, Kwabena Afriyie, justified the action, stating that the group is prepared to keep the office shut until their concerns are addressed.

“We have locked up the office, and we have been given the chance again. We’ll lock it up till our demands are met,” he said.

He further emphasised the group’s position, urging the authorities to withdraw the current appointee and rather assign the candidate they have recommended.

“All we are saying is, they should withdraw those they have brought to the region and assign the name that we have presented to the office for the job, because he is also qualified to do the job. There will be peace in the region if they meet our demand,” he stated.