Jury lists expanded to include all citizens qualified by law — CJ

Headlines Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo
WED, 16 APR 2025 1
Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has announced that Ghana’s jury system has undergone a major reform to expand the pool of jurors to include all citizens qualified by law.

She said the new arrangement will allow more private sector participation and ensure greater efficiency in the delivery of justice through the jury system.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 Criminal Assizes on Wednesday, April 16, the Chief Justice revealed that the lists from which jurors are selected have been broadened beyond the usual circles.

“Jury lists have been expanded to include all citizens qualified by law, including many individuals in the private sector,” Justice Torkornoo said.

She added that the move is part of ongoing judicial reforms to improve efficiency in criminal trials, especially cases that require juries under the indictment process.

“Over time, steps will be taken to further expand the group from which jurors will be selected,” she noted.

The Chief Justice expressed optimism that the reform will help clear the backlog of cases and ensure quicker, more credible outcomes in criminal justice administration.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

Ato Kwamena | 4/16/2025 8:17:16 PM

You are an extremely evil woman who should be confined to your house with the government, since you subjected Ghanaians to physical and psychological torment and believed that you were working against the NDC.

Comments1
