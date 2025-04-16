Hon. Daniel Mensah Wardy confirmed DCE for Abura Asebu Kwamankese

President's nominee for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District in the Central Region, Hon. Daniel Mensah Wardy, has been overwhelmingly confirmed by members of the District Assembly.

The confirmation vote took place on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Abura Dunkwa, where 40 assembly members voted in favour of his nomination, with just one rejected ballot. His confirmation was witnessed by officials from various state institutions, members of the clergy, and representatives of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Wardy expressed deep gratitude to Almighty God and to President John Dramani Mahama for entrusting him with the opportunity to serve the chiefs and people of the district.

“I am truly honoured and thankful for this opportunity. I pledge to work diligently and in unity with all stakeholders to bring meaningful development to our district,” he said.

Hon. Wardy further assured the people of his commitment to inclusive leadership and collaboration. He pledged to work closely with assembly members, government appointees, traditional leaders (Nananom), religious leaders, and Hon. Felix Kwakye Ofosu—Member of Parliament for the area and Minister for Government Communications—to achieve progress in the district.