One Million Coders Programme to unlock digital jobs for youth — Sam George

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has stated that the newly launched One Million Coders Programme will help address youth unemployment in the country.

According to him, Ghana currently struggles with a youth unemployment rate of about 12 percent, despite the vast potential of the digital economy to create jobs.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, April 16, the Minister explained that the programme, which aligns with the 24-hour economy policy, is a strategic investment in youth empowerment and Ghana’s economic transformation. It aims to train one million coders by 2030.

“This initiative is a strategic investment in our youth, empowering them with in-demand digital skills that align with the jobs to be created under the 24-hour economy policy. Ghana faces a youth unemployment rate of over 12%, and yet the digital economy is projected to create millions of new jobs across Africa by 2030.

“By partnering with the private sector, we’re not only expanding access to opportunity but also ensuring relevance. Training one million coders is more than a number—it’s a commitment to innovation, problem-solving, and preparing our youth to drive Ghana’s industrialization and economic diversification from the front lines,” he stated.

The programme is starting with a pilot phase across four regions: Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, and Upper East. One million coders initiative to unlock digital jobs for youth — Sam George

