One million coders programme to train resilient, future-ready youth — Mahama

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
WED, 16 APR 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has outlined Ghana’s ambition to shift from being a consumer of technology to a creator, urging the youth to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said the One Million Coders Programme is designed to move young people from job seekers to job creators, positioning them as architects of Ghana’s digital future.

Speaking at the launch of the programme’s pilot, President Mahama thanked current and future partners for their support and investment in Ghana’s transformation agenda.

“We’re changing the national narrative—from one of limitations to one of limitless potential, from a country that consumes imported technologies to a country that creates its own. From young people waiting for jobs to young people creating jobs.

“This is how we build a resilient and future-ready Ghana. To the youth, I say this programme is for you. Take it, own it. Let this be your launchpad into innovation, entrepreneurship, and global relevance. Let this be the bridge between your dreams and the opportunities of the digital age,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, revealed that over 90,000 young Ghanaians have applied for the programme—surpassing the minimum requirement for the first phase of training.

The initiative is one of the key promises made by President Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections.

It seeks to equip one million young Ghanaians with digital skills to tap into growing opportunities in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) sectors.

“The Ministry will launch the programme with a pilot covering Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, and Upper East Regions on April 16th, with over 500 people from Accra, Bolga, Sunyani, and Kumasi expected to participate in the launch,” the Minister said at a press briefing on April 9.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

