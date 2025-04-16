ModernGhana logo
Social News Legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex — UK Supreme Court rules
The UK Supreme Court rules that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

Judges say the “concept of sex is binary” while cautioning that the landmark ruling should not be seen as a victory of one side over another.

Transgender people still have legal protection from discrimination, the court adds – read the full 88-page judgement here

The Scottish government had argued that transgender people with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) are entitled to sex-based protections, while For Women Scotland argued they only apply to people that are born female

For Women Scotland says it’s grateful for the decision after a “long road” of legal battles, while charity Scottish Trans urges people “not to panic”.

The Scottish government says it acted “in good faith” and will work with Westminster to understand the full implications of the ruling.

-BBC

