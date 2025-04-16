ModernGhana logo
I’m not interested in running for flagbearer in 2028 – NAPO

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
Running Mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 presidential election, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has reiterated his commitment to promoting unity within the party as a key priority.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NPP's meeting on Wednesday, April 16, Opoku Prempeh stressed the need for internal cohesion to secure victory in the upcoming polls.

“My immediate interest now is to get a united party for a flagbearer to be eventually crowned,” he stated, emphasising his focus on building a strong, united front within the party.

Dr. Prempeh also addressed rumours surrounding his future political ambitions, particularly regarding a potential presidential bid in 2028. He dismissed such speculation, saying, “No, I am not running in 2028.”

His remarks are seen as an effort to dispel distractions and reinforce his current role in supporting the NPP’s 2024 campaign efforts.

-citinewsroom

