Galamsey fight: Parliamentary Committee suggests permanent deployment of military to forest reserves

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
WED, 16 APR 2025

Alhaji Collins Dauda, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Lands and Natural Resources, has proposed that a unit of the military be deployed and permanently stationed in forest reserves to deter illegal mining activities.

He expressed that many of the government's previous efforts have been unsuccessful but remains optimistic that this approach, if implemented consistently over a few years, will eliminate illegal mining and allow for the protection of water bodies and forest reserves.

He emphasised that the current practice of deploying a task force to respond to illegal operations, such as those in the Tano-Offin Forest Reserve, is ineffective. Once the task force leaves after a brief period, the illegal miners return, making it a mere "knee-jerk reaction" to a complex issue.

Alhaji Dauda made these remarks following a two-day working visit to the Newmont Ahafo South Mine and the Newmont Ahafo North Project sites in the Ahafo Region. This visit, facilitated by the Ghana Chamber of Mines, allowed the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Natural Resources to familiarize itself with the operations of these mines. This knowledge will help the Committee articulate relevant laws and position mining as a catalyst for development.

He noted that the government alone cannot solve the problems associated with illegal mining and called for all stakeholders to actively participate in addressing the issue. He acknowledged that while Newmont is contributing to the fight against illegal mining, they could do more to support local communities in preventing environmental destruction.

Mr. Alex Kofi Annin, General Manager of Newmont Ahafo South Mine, stated that illegal mining poses a significant challenge for the entire nation, including Newmont, especially concerning the safety and lives of individuals. He expressed concern for the risks that illegal miners take, as they often engage in dangerous activities such as blasting. "This has to stop; we are losing young, energetic individuals in our communities, and it is critical that we take drastic measures to combat this menace," he urged.

Mr. Annin also noted that illegal miners encroaching upon active mining areas is a significant worry, as Newmont uses larger equipment that can create hazardous situations. He urged illegal miners to steer clear of active mining sites to avoid endangering their lives.

Mr. Ahmed Nantogmah, acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, stated that the Chamber would continue advocating for responsible mining practices. He emphasized the importance of the new parliament understanding the operations of various mines in Ghana to better discuss their challenges, progress, and future direction in subsequent parliamentary discussions.

GNA

