'Utility tariff hikes part of IMF conditionalities, was supposed to have been done last year' – Ato Forson

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson
WED, 16 APR 2025
Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Ghana’s Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has shed light on the recent increases in electricity and water tariffs, stating that the adjustments form part of the government's obligations under its current programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

His comments follow the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s (PURC) announcement of a 14.75% hike in electricity tariffs and a 4.02% increase in water charges, both set to take effect from May 3, 2025.

At a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, April 15, Dr. Forson explained that the revisions are in line with key requirements needed to secure continued financial support from the IMF. Ghana is currently under a $3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme agreed with the Fund in 2023 to stabilize its economy and restore macroeconomic credibility after years of rising debt and fiscal slippages.

“We have begun the implementation, which you recently saw—the quarterly adjustment by PURC, which was supposed to have been done by last year. But we have ensured that it has been done in line with the statutory benchmark as agreed in the third review,” the Minister said.

The quarterly utility price adjustments, though often unpopular, are part of structural reforms required under the IMF agreement to address inefficiencies in the energy sector and ensure full cost recovery for utility providers. Dr. Forson indicated that the latest adjustments are crucial for unlocking the next $370 million disbursement under the programme.

As speculation mounted over whether Ghana might seek to renegotiate aspects of the deal in light of economic pressures, the Finance Minister dismissed such suggestions outright.

“Renegotiating presupposes that you don't believe in the programme, and so you want to open up the conversation to look at other parameters of the programme. That isn't the position of the government. The government is committed to the implementation to achieve the objectives of the IMF programme,” he stated.

Dr. Forson acknowledged that some programme targets were missed prior to the new administration taking office in early 2025 but emphasized that the current government is focused on fulfilling its commitments under the agreement moving forward.

Ghana’s engagement with the IMF came after the country faced severe economic headwinds in 2022 and 2023, marked by inflation, currency depreciation, and mounting public debt. The ECF programme has since served as a policy anchor to regain investor confidence, restructure debt, and restore fiscal discipline.

With the latest tariff adjustments triggering public concern, government officials are attempting to strike a balance between meeting international obligations and cushioning consumers from excessive hardship.

