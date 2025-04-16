Supreme Court adjourns injunction case on Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s removal to May 6

The Supreme Court has once again postponed proceedings in a high-profile application seeking to restrain President John Dramani Mahama and the Council of State from assessing whether there is a prima facie case in petitions filed for the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

The hearing, which was scheduled for Wednesday, April 16, faced a setback due to the absence of one of the five justices on the panel, Justice Samuel Asiedu. Explaining the delay, the presiding judge, Her Ladyship Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, told the court that the bench had encountered challenges. “We have had problems and for unavoidable reasons have to adjourn,” she stated.

The matter has now been rescheduled for May 6, 2025.

This legal tussle is rooted in a constitutional standoff triggered by multiple petitions seeking the removal of the Chief Justice. The petitions allege misconduct and impropriety—claims which, under Ghana’s constitution, must first be evaluated by the President in consultation with the Council of State to determine if there is a prima facie case before a formal inquiry can begin.

However, the process has been contested by legal practitioners who argue that the President should pause any further steps in assessing the petitions until the Supreme Court rules on the legality of the procedure itself. Godfred Yeboah Dame, representing the plaintiff challenging the process, has insisted that President Mahama is “enjoined by the injunction filed to halt all proceedings” until a final decision is made.

But Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine firmly pushed back on that argument. Addressing journalists after the adjournment, he stated that the President was well within his rights to continue with the constitutional process.

“The President cannot be enjoined from undertaking his constitutional duty,” Dr. Ayine asserted, emphasizing that no legal authority could restrain the President from carrying out functions explicitly provided for under the 1992 Constitution.

The case is being closely watched as it tests the delicate balance between the judiciary and the executive, especially at a time when Ghana’s democratic institutions are under intense public scrutiny. The outcome could set a significant precedent for how judicial officers, particularly those at the highest level, are held accountable—or protected—under the law.

With another delay on the books, all eyes now turn to May 6, when the Supreme Court is expected to resume the substantive hearing.