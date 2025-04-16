Are Investments Safe Here?

In Ghana these days, a lot of negative developments are being recorded. These occurrences, crude and uncivilised as they are, put to the test the efficiency and trustworthiness of law enforcement and above all the rule of law.

Some of these occurrences are so bad that land title documents, ultimate proof of property ownership and court judgments are trampled upon with impunity by not only ordinary persons who could be pardoned because of their limited knowledge but business persons seemingly of repute in society, in connivance with some corrupt law enforcement officers.

Assigns of the title holder were arrested for attempting to rebuild the destroyed portions. What a country!

This is how bad graft has affected our institutions.

We are constrained to ask: 'what kind of society are we building?'

The existence of the rule of law and efficient judicial system are determinants of whether or not a country is worthy of investing in.

Our efforts at wooing foreign direct investments in the country would not attract the direct dividends should we continue to allow such impunity to prevail.

In the Daily Guide publication of yesterday, the screaming front page headline – Zoomlion Boss Snubs Police, Victims Arrested – is an apt testament about how sick our country is.

It would appear that in Ghana the laws are applicable to a section of the population, and so when the aggrieved seek justice they are denied same.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyapong, has declined two invitations by the Police to assist in investigations into the demolition of housing projects being constructed by a Turkish company allegedly by his assigns. At the time of composing this commentary, he is yet to state why he has put up such hubris.

It is disturbing to note that the impunity is being perpetrated with the connivance of two police officers, one in the inspectorate class and another an Assistant Commissioner.

Because Ghana has not been declared a failed state yet, it is inconceivable that a citizen of this country such as the Zoomlion CEO with so much cash to dole out to corrupt police officers and land guards would put up such disrespect to a state institution.

The project under review are properly secured for the owners through a land title and court judgments yet such impunity has been exuded in a manner which leaves much to be desired.

Our justice system is under intense threat by such irresponsible conduct by a section of the business community and painfully the Police.

With a report lodged with the Police Professional Standard Bureau, we expect that the two officers who it is thought have not exhibited sufficient professionalism in this matter would be probed to establish their innocence or otherwise.

The incidence of lawlessness by land guards working for persons regarded as wealthy in the community should cease unless we are declaring Ghana a state on the verge of failure.

Word about the inappropriate conduct has reached the boardrooms of international investment companies across the world, the matter having been already reported to the Turkish Embassy in Accra.

Our government should show commitment to the protection of the investments of both local and foreign investors through the enhancement of the rule of law and law enforcement.

Such hubris as exhibited by the Zoomlion CEO is unacceptable in any civilised setting.