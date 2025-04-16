ModernGhana logo
Opposition leader Thiam to be named I.Coast election candidate

By Marietou BÃ‚ - AFP
Ivory Coast Opposition party PDCI says Tidjane Thiam has a chance of returning it to power after 25 years. By Fabrice COFFRINI (AFP/File)
WED, 16 APR 2025
Ivory Coast's main opposition party is set to nominate businessman Tidjane Thiam on Wednesday as its candidate for a presidential election expected in October.

Currently out of the west African country, the former Aviva and Credit Suisse executive is the only contender for the centre-right Democratic Party (PDCI).

Tensions are already high six months from the scheduled polling date, with prominent figures including former president Laurent Gbagbo barred from standing.

In a turbulent start to the pre-election period, Thiam has had to fend off a row over his nationality -- opponents said his acquired French citizenship disqualified him.

He said in March that he had given it up to stand in the election, but opponents argued that under the law he forfeited his Ivorian citizenship when he became French in 1987. The PDCI rejected that claim.

Thousands of PDCI members will vote across the country Wednesday to nominate the former minister, 62 at a party convention in the evening.

"This convention is about mobilising" support, said leading party lawmaker Simon Doho.

"Confirming Thiam will afford him greater legitimacy" for the electoral battle ahead, said Doho.

Out of power for the past 25 years, the PDCI now "has a chance of winning", he added. "The members believe so."

Political scientist Geoffroy Kouao cautioned however that Thiam was not "well known to Ivorians", having spent more than 20 years out of the country pursuing his business career.

"The PDCI will have to redouble its efforts in meeting people and communicating its policies," he said.

The overall list of candidates is scheduled to be published in June. Eligible candidates include former premier Pascal Affi N'Guessan and ex-first lady Simone Gbagbo.

The ruling RHDP party has indicated it will soon nominate President Alassane Ouattara, 83, for re-election to a fourth term.

Laurent Gbagbo and two other well-known political figures, his former aide Charles Ble Goude and ex-prime minister Guillaume Soro, have said they want to run but are considered ineligible.

Tensions are rising, with political rallies multiplying in the economic capital Abidjan and smaller towns.

"The October 25 election has got off to a bad start," said Kouao.

"We are seeing a verbal escalation between political players. Electoral disorder is setting in."

