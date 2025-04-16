Judges who take bribes deserve death penalty — Oliver Barker

Ghanaian legal practitioner and social activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has strongly condemned alleged acts of judicial corruption, particularly judges who demand bribes to influence rulings in legal proceedings.

According to the lead convener of Democracy Hub, such judges deserve the death penalty if found guilty.

In a social media post on Wednesday, April 16, Oliver Barker-Vormawor disclosed that he has received numerous messages from individuals claiming some judges had demanded money to skew judgments in their favour.

“Judges who take bribes deserve the death penalty. I swear!!” he wrote on X.

He further explained, “The extent of judicial corruption and the reports I’ve received from people telling me about judges demanding or having received bribes is astonishing. If Anas found over 100 the last time, this time he would unearth over a thousand! Because after his exposé, we refused to tackle the problem holistically and left no systems in place.”

His remarks come in the wake of the Enchi District Court’s directive to the Forestry Commission to release two impounded excavators and other mining equipment to six individuals accused of engaging in illegal mining in the Boin River Forest Reserve.

The order, issued by His Worship Lawrence Buenor Buer on Friday, March 28, granted the accused—Wisdom Amuzu and five others—the right to relocate the equipment to a location of their choice outside the reserve.

Per the ruling, the Forestry Services Division at Enchi must “forthwith allow the Applicant to evacuate and relocate the two (2) Lingong Excavator machines and other mining equipment from the Forest Reserve to a place of his choice outside the Reserve.”

Reacting to the ruling, Oliver stated, “Knowing what we know about the extent of bribery and the hold these miners have over police officers and government officials in these galamsey-prone areas, you wouldn’t need rocket science to see that the judge’s conduct raises suspicion.”