ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Judges who take bribes deserve death penalty — Oliver Barker

Headlines Judges who take bribes deserve death penalty — Oliver Barker
WED, 16 APR 2025

Ghanaian legal practitioner and social activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has strongly condemned alleged acts of judicial corruption, particularly judges who demand bribes to influence rulings in legal proceedings.

According to the lead convener of Democracy Hub, such judges deserve the death penalty if found guilty.

In a social media post on Wednesday, April 16, Oliver Barker-Vormawor disclosed that he has received numerous messages from individuals claiming some judges had demanded money to skew judgments in their favour.

“Judges who take bribes deserve the death penalty. I swear!!” he wrote on X.

He further explained, “The extent of judicial corruption and the reports I’ve received from people telling me about judges demanding or having received bribes is astonishing. If Anas found over 100 the last time, this time he would unearth over a thousand! Because after his exposé, we refused to tackle the problem holistically and left no systems in place.”

His remarks come in the wake of the Enchi District Court’s directive to the Forestry Commission to release two impounded excavators and other mining equipment to six individuals accused of engaging in illegal mining in the Boin River Forest Reserve.

The order, issued by His Worship Lawrence Buenor Buer on Friday, March 28, granted the accused—Wisdom Amuzu and five others—the right to relocate the equipment to a location of their choice outside the reserve.

Per the ruling, the Forestry Services Division at Enchi must “forthwith allow the Applicant to evacuate and relocate the two (2) Lingong Excavator machines and other mining equipment from the Forest Reserve to a place of his choice outside the Reserve.”

Reacting to the ruling, Oliver stated, “Knowing what we know about the extent of bribery and the hold these miners have over police officers and government officials in these galamsey-prone areas, you wouldn’t need rocket science to see that the judge’s conduct raises suspicion.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

45 minutes ago

I’ll be more scandalised if by tomorrow Kumasi Mayor is still at post — Kwesi Pratt I’ll be more scandalised if by tomorrow Kumasi Mayor is still at post — Kwesi Pr...

45 minutes ago

Renowned journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr I’ll beat traders comment: ‘How did such a person get appointed as Kumasi Mayor?...

1 hour ago

April 16: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.85 on average April 16: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.85 on average

1 hour ago

Judges who take bribes deserve death penalty — Oliver Barker Judges who take bribes deserve death penalty — Oliver Barker

2 hours ago

Galamsey fight: “We will talk less and act more” — Defence Minister vows Galamsey fight: “We will talk less and act more” — Defence Minister vows

5 hours ago

Government won’t renegotiate IMF deal, were committed to the programmes objective – Ato Forson Government won’t renegotiate IMF deal, we're committed to the programme's object...

5 hours ago

Stop politicising Ghana’s economic gains – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells govt Stop politicising Ghana’s economic gains – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells govt

5 hours ago

Ghana Automotive Development Policy to be reviewed Ghana Automotive Development Policy to be reviewed

5 hours ago

Focus on governance, not 2028 ambitions — Asiedu Nketia warns NDC presidential hopefuls 'Focus on governance, not 2028 ambitions' — Asiedu Nketia warns NDC presidential...

5 hours ago

AFP - Christophe Ena Macron tells Netanyahu the ordeal of Gazan civilians 'must end'

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line