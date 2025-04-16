ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 16 Apr 2025 Social News

Government won’t renegotiate IMF deal, we're committed to the programme's objective – Ato Forson

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
Government won’t renegotiate IMF deal, were committed to the programmes objective – Ato Forson

Ghana's Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson says the government has no intention of renegotiating or extending Ghana's current programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at a joint press conference with the IMF in Accra on Tuesday, April 15, Dr. Forson stated that the government remains committed to fully implementing the programme to restore macroeconomic stability and drive sustainable growth.

“Renegotiating pre-supposes that you don’t believe in the programme and so you want to open up the conversation to look at other parameters of the programme. That isn’t the position of the government. The government is committed to the implementation to achieve the objectives of the IMF programme,” he said.

He acknowledged that some structural benchmarks and quantitative targets were missed before the current administration took office but stressed the government’s commitment to meeting the programme's objectives.

To that end, Dr. Forson outlined several measures to strengthen expenditure controls, eliminate the accumulation of arrears, improve budget credibility, and enhance fiscal and debt sustainability.

“We have commissioned the Auditor-General, together with two (2) international audit firms, to audit the payables and commitments to validate their legitimacy and values, and provide recommendations for corrective measures. The audit is expected to be completed within eight weeks,” he disclosed.

He also highlighted a recent amendment to the Procurement Act:

“We have passed an amendment to the Procurement Act to ensure that the issuance of commitment authorisation (e.g., commencement certificate) by the Minister for Finance is a prerequisite for all central government procurements under the Authority or the Central Tender Review Committee.”

Additionally, Dr. Forson revealed plans to launch a Public Financial Management (PFM) Commitment Control Compliance League Table to track and publish the compliance levels of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) under the PFM Act.

—citinewsroom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Government won’t renegotiate IMF deal, were committed to the programmes objective – Ato Forson Government won’t renegotiate IMF deal, we're committed to the programme's object...

2 hours ago

Stop politicising Ghana’s economic gains – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells govt Stop politicising Ghana’s economic gains – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells govt

2 hours ago

Ghana Automotive Development Policy to be reviewed Ghana Automotive Development Policy to be reviewed

2 hours ago

Focus on governance, not 2028 ambitions — Asiedu Nketia warns NDC presidential hopefuls 'Focus on governance, not 2028 ambitions' — Asiedu Nketia warns NDC presidential...

2 hours ago

AFP - Christophe Ena Macron tells Netanyahu the ordeal of Gazan civilians 'must end'

12 hours ago

The two suspected armed robbers Two arrested for Attempted Robbery Near Asankrangwa

14 hours ago

AP Photo Family of Martin Luther King hits back at Le Pen for comparing struggles

14 hours ago

Goldfields’ sudden interest in Damang Mines strange – Dr. Manteaw backs rejection of renewal request Goldfields’ sudden interest in Damang Mines strange – Dr. Manteaw backs rejectio...

14 hours ago

IGP Yohuno orders officers to use protective gear, armoured escorts amid threats in Bawku IGP Yohuno orders officers to use protective gear, armoured escorts amid threats...

16 hours ago

HIV Response: Ghana to manufacture condoms, test kits and anti-retroviral medications locally HIV Response: Ghana to manufacture condoms, test kits and anti-retroviral medica...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line