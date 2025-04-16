ECOWAS to launch 50th Anniversary celebrations in Accra

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will officially launch its 50th anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

Heads of State and Government are expected to headline the event, which will also feature Ministers and dignitaries, according to a statement from the ECOWAS Commission.

Highlights of the launch include the unveiling of the ECOWAS Golden Jubilee logo and theme, alongside artistic performances celebrating the bloc's history and achievements.

The launch marks the beginning of a year-long series of commemorative activities across Member States, as endorsed by the ECOWAS Conference of Heads of State and Government. The programme of activities was approved by the ECOWAS Administrative and Financial Committee during a virtual meeting held in February 2025.

Established on May 28, 1975, in Lagos, Nigeria, ECOWAS was created to promote economic integration and collective self-reliance among West African nations. Initially comprising 15 countries, Cabo Verde joined in 1977, while Mauritania withdrew in 2000 but signed an association agreement in 2017. Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger withdrew from the bloc in January 2025.

Current Member States include Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Recognised as a cornerstone of the African Economic Community, ECOWAS fosters regional cooperation across key sectors such as transport, energy, agriculture, and trade. The region’s collective GDP stands at $734.8 billion.

In 2007, the ECOWAS Secretariat was restructured into a Commission to strengthen leadership and strategic oversight. The institution is headed by a President, Vice-President, five Commissioners, and an Auditor General.

ECOWAS is primarily funded through a 0.5% community levy on imports from non-Member States. Its programmes aim to deepen integration, eliminate barriers, and advance its 2050 vision of transforming from an “ECOWAS of States” to an “ECOWAS of Peoples,” committed to peace and shared prosperity.