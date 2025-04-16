Macron tells Netanyahu the ordeal of Gazan civilians 'must end'

French President Emmanuel Macron has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu in a phonecall that the suffering of Gazan civilians "must end" and that only a ceasefire in Gaza could free remaining Israeli hostages. He also called for the prospect of a two-state solution to be revisited.

"The ordeal the civilian populations of Gaza are going through must end," Macron posted on X after his call on Tuesday with Netanyahu.

He pressed for "opening all humanitarian aid crossings" into Gaza.

Macron also wrote he hoped for "a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, humanitarian aid and then finally reopening the prospect of a political two-state solution".

A statement released by Netanyahu's office said the two leaders spoke by phone and the Israeli prime minister expressed to the French president his "strong opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state, stating that it would be a huge reward for terrorism".

The statement added: "The prime minister told the French president that a Palestinian state established just minutes away from Israeli cities would become a stronghold of Iranian terrorism, and that a vast majority of the Israeli public firmly opposes this – and this has been his consistent and long-standing policy."

The call came after last week's comments by Macron suggesting Paris could recognise a Palestinian state within months sparked a wave of criticism in Israel, including from Netanyahu and his son, as well as right-wing groups in France.

On Monday, Macron said he hoped French recognition would encourage others to follow.

He told the president of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA), Mahmoud Abbas, that he would support a plan for the PA to govern post-war Gaza, if it underwent reform.

"It is essential to set a framework for the day after: disarm and sideline Hamas, define credible governance and reform the Palestinian Authority," Macron told Abbas in a phone call, according to a post on X.

"This should allow progress towards a two-state political solution, with a view to the peace conference in June, in the service of peace and security for all," Macron wrote.

