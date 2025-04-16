Stop politicising Ghana’s economic gains – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells govt

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ranking Member on the Economy and Development Committee and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase Ayirebi, has urged the NDC government to focus on consolidating the gains made in Ghana's economy instead of undermining them for political advantage.

His comments follow the minority’s claim that the recent staff-level agreement between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) vindicates the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

This is in response to assertions by the current government that the previous administration breached the IMF programme and mismanaged the economy.

Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News on Tuesday, April 15, Nkrumah underscored the need for policy continuity and responsible governance.

“What they have to do as a government is to try to build on it and not every turn and at every corner seek to find ways of undermining the progress that the Ghanaian economy has made,” he said.

He accused the current administration of deliberately discrediting economic data for political gain—an effort he believes has been debunked by the IMF's own assessment.

“It was their attempt to try to undermine the economic data so that they could score political points that have now been exposed by the fund,” he stated.

Nkrumah also expressed optimism about Ghana's economic direction, emphasising the importance of bipartisan collaboration.

“We are happy when Ghana makes progress between NPP and NDC,” he said, adding that the IMF's findings affirm the country is still on the right track.

