ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Stop politicising Ghana’s economic gains – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells govt

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
Politics Stop politicising Ghana’s economic gains – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells govt
WED, 16 APR 2025

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ranking Member on the Economy and Development Committee and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase Ayirebi, has urged the NDC government to focus on consolidating the gains made in Ghana's economy instead of undermining them for political advantage.

His comments follow the minority’s claim that the recent staff-level agreement between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) vindicates the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

This is in response to assertions by the current government that the previous administration breached the IMF programme and mismanaged the economy.

Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News on Tuesday, April 15, Nkrumah underscored the need for policy continuity and responsible governance.

“What they have to do as a government is to try to build on it and not every turn and at every corner seek to find ways of undermining the progress that the Ghanaian economy has made,” he said.

He accused the current administration of deliberately discrediting economic data for political gain—an effort he believes has been debunked by the IMF's own assessment.

“It was their attempt to try to undermine the economic data so that they could score political points that have now been exposed by the fund,” he stated.

Nkrumah also expressed optimism about Ghana's economic direction, emphasising the importance of bipartisan collaboration.

“We are happy when Ghana makes progress between NPP and NDC,” he said, adding that the IMF's findings affirm the country is still on the right track.

—citinewsroom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Government won’t renegotiate IMF deal, were committed to the programmes objective – Ato Forson Government won’t renegotiate IMF deal, we're committed to the programme's object...

2 hours ago

Stop politicising Ghana’s economic gains – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells govt Stop politicising Ghana’s economic gains – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells govt

2 hours ago

Ghana Automotive Development Policy to be reviewed Ghana Automotive Development Policy to be reviewed

2 hours ago

Focus on governance, not 2028 ambitions — Asiedu Nketia warns NDC presidential hopefuls 'Focus on governance, not 2028 ambitions' — Asiedu Nketia warns NDC presidential...

2 hours ago

AFP - Christophe Ena Macron tells Netanyahu the ordeal of Gazan civilians 'must end'

12 hours ago

The two suspected armed robbers Two arrested for Attempted Robbery Near Asankrangwa

14 hours ago

AP Photo Family of Martin Luther King hits back at Le Pen for comparing struggles

14 hours ago

Goldfields’ sudden interest in Damang Mines strange – Dr. Manteaw backs rejection of renewal request Goldfields’ sudden interest in Damang Mines strange – Dr. Manteaw backs rejectio...

14 hours ago

IGP Yohuno orders officers to use protective gear, armoured escorts amid threats in Bawku IGP Yohuno orders officers to use protective gear, armoured escorts amid threats...

16 hours ago

HIV Response: Ghana to manufacture condoms, test kits and anti-retroviral medications locally HIV Response: Ghana to manufacture condoms, test kits and anti-retroviral medica...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line