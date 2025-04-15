Two arrested for Attempted Robbery Near Asankrangwa

The Western Central Regional Police Command has arrested two men suspected of preparing to commit robbery near Asankrangwa in the Western Region.

The suspects, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, 28, and Karim Yakubu, 42, were found hiding in a bush along a stretch of road near the town. According to a police report, the duo took to their heels upon spotting a routine police patrol team in the area.

Officers pursued the suspects to an abandoned mining site, where the men reportedly leapt into a muddy pit in a desperate attempt to escape arrest. The police, however, managed to retrieve them from the pit and placed them under arrest.

A search conducted at the time of the arrest uncovered a shotgun, three AAA cartridges, and a Nokia keypad mobile phone, which were retrieved as evidence.

The two suspects are currently in police custody and assisting with ongoing investigations. The police have assured the public of their continued efforts to ensure safety and security in the region.

