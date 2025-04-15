Goldfields’ sudden interest in Damang Mines strange – Dr. Manteaw backs rejection of renewal request

Natural resource governance expert Dr. Steve Manteaw has declared his full support for the Minerals Commission following the regulator’s decision not to renew the mining lease for Goldfields at its Damang site in the Western Region.

The former Chairman of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee finds the sudden interest of Goldfields in the Damang mines very strange. Dr. Manteaw cannot fathom why the company will request for their lease to be renewed after failing to invest in the mine in the last two years.

In addition, Dr. Manteaw reveals the company has directed suppliers and subcontractors to demobilize.

He, therefore, finds the request of Goldfields very strange as their actions in the last two years suggest it is gradually pulling out of the mine.

The lack of investment in the mine, coupled with demobilization directives, raise questions about the true intention and timing of the company.

Dr. Manteaw, given these actions of the company, finds the decision of the Minerals Commission a step in the right direction. In his view, the regulator is treading cautiously to avoid past mistakes.

“I see no issue with the refusal to renew the Goldfields Damang lease since the company itself started deinvesting in the project two years ago and proceeded to direct all subs and suppliers to demobilise. The sudden interest in the mine, expressed by Goldfields, is strange and serves as a caution to the regulator to avoid a repetition of past mistakes,” Dr. Manteaw said in a comment cited by The High Street Journal.

He further emphasized that citizens must rather focus on the decision the Minerals Commission will take on the Damang mines. He says the decision must be in the supreme interest of the nation, ensuring that any future decision on the mine is guided by transparency and long-term national benefit, not corporate pressure or sentiment.

“For us as citizens, our interest at this moment lies in what happens to Damang, and that decision ought to be taken transparently and in our collective national interest,” he indicated.

Image Credit: Goldfields

The Damang lease expiration has ignited debate across the mining sector, with industry watchers and civil society closely monitoring how the state manages the transition.

Dr. Manteaw’s comments are likely to bolster confidence in the Commission’s decision, even as calls for greater accountability and local benefit intensify.

Source: thehighstreetjournal.com