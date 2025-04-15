ModernGhana logo
'Avoid public outbursts, soon the party will unveil elders and select flagbearer' – Afenyo-Markin urges NPP members

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has appealed to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop airing internal grievances through the media.

He calls for unity and discipline as the party reorganises and prepares for the 2028 general elections.

Speaking during a visit to the Kantamanto Market on Tuesday, April 15, Afenyo-Markin addressed traders and party sympathisers, stressing the need for internal cohesion and respectful engagement among party members.

“Don’t be sad if you are a member of the NPP, that is how the world is. The elders say that there are good and bad times, so I am pleading, soon, the party will unveil elders in the constituency, regional and national, thereafter they will select a flag bearer to lead the party,” he said.

He called on party faithful to remain united and avoid public confrontations.

“We plead to all the party members to be one and united. We should not talk against each other, after all, regardless of whatever will happen, we are one people from the same party. We should not talk against each other on radio and TV, let us be one and united,” he stressed.

The Minority Leader's visit was also to express solidarity and assess the aftermath of the recent fire outbreak at the Kantamanto Market. As part of the gesture, the Minority in Parliament donated GHS200,000 to support victims affected by the blaze.

