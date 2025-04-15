NADMO staff urged to help build resilient systems

The outgoing Bono Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Rasheed Konlaabig, has urged the staff of the organization to collaborate, share their experiences, and fulfill their responsibilities in order to build a strong system for disaster prevention.

During a brief ceremony at the Bono Regional Coordinating Council in Sunyani, Mr. Konlaabig officially handed over his duties to his successor, Madam Fati Kine Lam. He advised the staff to reflect on the insights they have gained over the years and to support the new Regional Director in addressing future challenges such as fires and storms.

He encouraged Madam Kine Lam, as the incoming Director, along with the staff, to develop strategies that will ensure effective recovery efforts and responses to future disasters. According to Mr. Konlaabig, "NADMO is focused on education and sensitization for disaster prevention," so fieldwork should be a key focus for Madam Kine Lam.

"Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me if you need any assistance. Politics is about the effective implementation of policies for ongoing governance and nation-building," Mr. Konlaabig stated.

In response, Madam Kine Lam expressed her gratitude for the advice after receiving the Regional, District, and Zonal reports on fires, storms, and other disaster incidents. She affirmed her commitment to work diligently for the interests of the Bono region and all Ghanaians, emphasizing that her efforts will not be influenced by party affiliations. She expressed her intention to seek the experience and expertise of the staff and the public to safeguard the region against all forms of disaster.