Hire-Purchase Agreements; Protection Of The Hirer Under The Law

INTRODUCTION

In a commercial transaction, a seller of goods or an equipment may enter into an agreement with a buyer where a price is set for the goods or equipment, the payment spread over a period of time, possession handed to the buyer and after full payment is effected, ownership is transferred from the seller to the buyer.

This concept, known as Hire-Purchase under common law is defined as an agreement under which an owner delivers goods on hire to the hirer in return for certain periodic payments made by the hirer and further agrees that the hirer may return the goods and terminate the hiring or may elect to purchase the goods at the end of the hiring period.

The HIRE-PURCHASE ACT, 1974 (NRCD 292) as amended by HIRE-PURCHASE (AMENDMENT) ACT, 1978 (SMCD 155) is the law that regulates hire-purchase transactions or agreements in Ghana, as well as Conditional Sale Agreements. A Conditional Sale Agreement is defined by Act 292, to mean an agreement for the sale of goods under which the Purchase Price or part of it is payable by instalments, the ownership remains with the seller notwithstanding that the buyer is to be in possession of the goods and under which certain conditions specified in the agreement are to be fulfilled by the buyer.

Under Hire-Purchase agreements, the hirer is not under an obligation to purchase the goods. The hirer may elect to return the goods before he makes full payment of the Hire-Purchase Price. The owner of the goods may be said to have made an irrevocable offer to sell the goods to the hirer if the hirer fulfils the conditions set out in the agreement. The owner has no option but to transfer title in the goods to the hirer upon full payment of the Hire-Purchase Price.

On the other hand, a Conditional Sale Agreement is an agreement for the sale of goods, under which the Purchase Price or part of it is payable in installments and the property in the goods is to remain in the seller even though the buyer is in possession of the goods until certain conditions specified in the agreement are fulfilled by the buyer. Essentially, the buyer pays the Purchase Price in installments while retaining possession, however, the seller retains the property in the goods until the fulfilment of all the conditions specified in the agreement.

The essential difference between a Hire-Purchase Agreement and a Conditional Sale Agreement is that under a Hire-Purchase Agreement, the hirer is under no obligation to purchase the goods; however, the buyer under a Conditional Sale Agreement is legally bound to purchase the goods.

In Ghana, Act 292 regulates the type of business transaction generally referred to as “work and pay.” Usually, the seller acquires a vehicle and gives it out to a driver to operate on a commercial basis. The driver makes either weekly or monthly payments to the seller until the price agreed upon is completely paid off.

The major issue that arises under “work and pay” is the inclusion of certain terms within the agreement that give the seller the right to take possession of the vehicle immediately the buyer defaults on repayment. The buyer also forfeits all payments made to the seller upon default in repayment.

The seller is usually more powerful as he owns the vehicle, and the buyer is often a weaker person who is looking to acquire the vehicle after having worked with it for some years. Parliament therefore passed Act 292 with provisions that protect the buyer.

REQUIREMENTS FOR THE ENFORCEMENT OF AGREEMENT

A Hire-Purchase Agreement or Conditional Sale Agreement is unenforceable by the owner or hirer unless the agreement is in writing and signed by the hirer or buyer or on behalf of all other parties to the agreement.[3] Before an agreement is made, the seller or owner is required to state orally and in writing to the prospective buyer or hirer the price at which the goods may be purchased by him for cash and the Hire-Purchase Price or the Total Purchase Price.[4]

VOID PROVISIONS IN AGREEMENT

Some provisions ought not to be included in the agreement. Where they are present, those specific provisions become void and unenforceable. A provision within an agreement that states that an owner or seller or their authorized representative may enter upon any private land or premises to take possession of the goods is void.[5] A provision that takes away or restricts the right of a hirer to terminate the agreement by giving notice to the owner is a void provision.[6] A provision is void where it imposes a liability on the buyer upon termination of the agreement, which exceeds a liability that he would have been subject to had the agreement been terminated under the law.[7] A provision in an agreement that treats or deems a person who acts on behalf of the owner or seller as the agent of the hirer or buyer is void.[8] Lastly, where there is a provision in an agreement that relieves the owner or seller from liability for the acts or omissions of his agents, that provision is void.

RIGHT TO TERMINATE AND LIABILITY THEREAFTER

The hirer or buyer at any time before final payment is made is entitled to terminate the agreement by giving notice to any person entitled to receive payment under the agreement. The hirer or buyer will be liable to pay the difference between the total of the sums paid and one-half of the Hire-Purchase or Total Purchase Price, or if the agreement specifies a lesser amount, he shall be liable to pay the amount so specified. The hirer or buyer is required to return the goods at his own expense to the premises from which the goods were supplied to him. Where the owner or seller directs that the goods be returned to different premises, the owner or seller will be required to bear the additional expense incurred in returning the goods.

PROTECTED GOODS

The owner or seller is not entitled to recover possession of protected goods from the hirer or buyer otherwise than by an action in Court. Where goods attain the status of protected goods, the owner or seller is not entitled to recover possession of the goods in the event of the termination of the agreement, without a Court Order.

What then are the protected goods? The law defines protected goods at section 8(4)[9] as:

“(4) "Protected goods" are goods in relation to which the following conditions are fulfilled—

(a) that the goods have been let under a hire-purchase agreement or sold under a conditional sale agreement;

(b) that one-half of the hire-purchase price or total purchase price has been paid (whether in pursuance of a judgment or otherwise) or tendered by or on behalf of the hirer or buyer or a guarantor; and

(c) that the hirer or buyer has not terminated the hire-purchase agreement or conditional sale agreement, or (in the case of a hire-purchase agreement) the bailment, by virtue of any right vested in him.”

Where a hirer or purchaser pays at least half of the Hire-Purchase Price, the goods become protected goods and the seller has no authority to recover possession of the goods without commencing an action in Court.

What then are the options open to the hirer or purchaser where the owner of the goods sold under a Hire Purchase Agreement, without first obtaining a Court Order, recovers possession of the said goods when the goods have become protected goods by virtue of the fact that at least half of the hire purchase price of the goods have been paid by the hirer or purchaser? The law enjoins the hirer or purchaser to recover from the owner of the goods the total amount of money which had been paid towards the liquidation of the Hire Purchase Price. The purchaser is also entitled to recover in addition, any security which he had given in respect of the hire purchase agreement[10].

POWER OF THE COURT TO PROTECT THE INTEREST OF THE HIRER OR PURCHASER

Where there is an action to recover possession of the goods, the Court has the power to order the delivery of the goods to the seller, and it can also make an order for the seller to refund to the hirer or buyer part of the money paid by the hirer or buyer. The seller is not entitled to recover possession of the goods and at the same time retain all monies paid to him. Section 9 (1)(b)[11] provides that:

“ (b) subject to sections 10 and 11, on the hearing of the action, the court may, without prejudice to any other power—

make an order for the specific delivery of all the goods to the owner or seller subject if necessary to the condition that the owner or seller refunds to the hirer or buyer such part of the sums paid as the court may direct; or make an order for the specific delivery of all the goods to the owner or seller and postpone the operation of the order on condition that the hirer or buyer or any guarantor pays the unpaid balance of the hire-purchase price or total purchase price at such times and in such amounts as the court, having regard to the means of the hirer or buyer and of any guarantor, thinks just, and subject to the fulfilment by the hirer or buyer or a guarantor, of such other conditions as the court thinks just; or make an order for the specific delivery of a part of the goods to the owner or seller and for the transfer to the hirer or buyer of the owner's or seller's title to the remainder of the goods.”

The law also recognizes situations where subsequent agreements are made in respect of goods under an initial agreement. Where the goods in the initial agreement attain the status of protected goods, the seller is not entitled under the successive agreement to recover possession of the goods unless by an action in court.

CONCLUSION

The owner or seller is entitled to terminate the High-Purchase or Conditional Sale Agreement, which is commonly referred to as “work and pay”; however, he is not entitled to recover possession of protected goods without instituting an action in Court for a Court Order. Where the owner or seller institutes an action in Court to recover the goods, the Court has the power to postpone the delivery of the machine to him and give the hirer or buyer time to pay up the outstanding balance within a specific period.

By FAISAL ZIBLIM, ESQ[1] AND NANA KWESI ONUMAH, ESQ[2]

[1] Lawyer at G.A. Sarpong & Co.

[2] Lawyer

[3] Section 1(1)(a) of Act 292

[4] Section 2 of Act 292

[5] Section 4(a) of Act 292

[6] Section 4(b) of Act 292

[7] Section 4(c) of Act 292

[8] Section 4(d) of Act 292

[9] Act 292

[10] BENJAMIN ALIDU V. ISAAC QUAINOO AND WENDY QUAINOO (2016) JELR 65320 (HC)

[11] Act 292