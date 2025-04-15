Sam George assures probe of 22 pupils hospitalised in Prampram over suspected Asana contamination

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Sam George Nartey, has confirmed a medical incident involving 22 pupils from the Prampram D/A Basic A and Methodist Freeman Basic School, reportedly after consuming a suspected contaminated local drink (Asana).

Asaana (also known as Aliha or Liha) is a non-alcoholic, caramelized corn drink made from fermented corn and caramelized sugar.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Minister expressed concern over the situation and assured that immediate steps were taken to ensure the affected students received medical attention.

“I have followed up with the Education Directorate as well as the Medical Director for the Prampram Polyclinic,” he said. “A total of 22 children were affected and treated, with 21 discharged for further observation. One child was admitted overnight as a precautionary measure.”

The vendor of the suspected drink is currently assisting health authorities with investigations, and samples have been sent to the laboratory to ascertain the cause of the contamination.

Mr. Nartey thanked the Prampram Polyclinic for their swift response and professionalism in handling the situation and extended his well wishes to the recovering pupils.

“I wish the children a speedy recovery and commend the hospital staff for their timely intervention,” he added.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing, and parents have been assured that all necessary health and safety protocols are being followed to prevent future occurrences.