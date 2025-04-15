Most experienced, active politician in NPP today is Bawumia — Miracles Aboagye

The 2024 Communications Director for the NPP flagbearer campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, says former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains the party’s best bet for the 2028 general elections.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia, who led the party into the 2024 elections, is currently the most experienced and active politician within the New Patriotic Party.

“In our party today, the most experienced politician, active politician in our party today is Dr. Bawumia, no doubt about that,” he stated.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, April 15, Miracles Aboagye cited Dr. Bawumia’s long service to the party and the country in his roles as running mate and Vice President.

“He is the one who has been at the forefront of this country’s politics more than any other person. He’s been Vice President for eight years, he’s been a running mate for another eight years. That alone is sixteen years,” he added.

Mr. Aboagye stressed that for the NPP to recapture power from the NDC, the party must remain united and rally behind a leader with clear policy alternatives.

“Our only fast route to power will be to stay united, neatly and closely together, work together behind a leader that has articulated clear-cut alternative policies to issues that matter most to the people of this country, and that person is Dr. Bawumia.

“There is no doubt about it, data supports it, our political history even supports that,” he said.

His comments come after the party’s Deputy National Communications Director, Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah, blamed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.