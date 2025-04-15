World Food Programme Country Director calls on Gender Minister.

The World Food Programme (WFP), led by its Country Director, Aurore Rusiga, has called on the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, to strengthen the collaborative ties between them.

During the meeting, Ms. Rusiga expressed gratitude for the long-standing partnership and cooperation between the Ministry and WFP in implementing food security and social protection interventions.

She reiterated WFP’s commitment to supporting vulnerable population especially children, women and persons with disabilities through nutrition programmes and technical support for national social protection interventions.

Dr Naa Momo Lartey on her part acknowledged the vital role the organization continues to play in promoting food security and advancing the Ministry’s mandate.

She highlighted the importance of strong partnerships in driving key programmes such as Ghana School Feeding Programme, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) initiative and the Ghana National Household Registry.

She expressed appreciation for WFP’s support to farmers during the recent dry spell, as well as their efforts in building the capacity of the Ghana School Feeding Programme Secretariat.

The Minister expressed optimism about deepening collaboration with WFP to address emerging challenges related to malnutrition, food insecurity, and poverty.

Both parties agreed on the need to explore more strategic areas of cooperation, including knowledge exchange, data sharing and programme alignment to ensure that interventions are well-targeted and impactful.