ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

World Food Programme Country Director calls on Gender Minister.

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
Social News World Food Programme Country Director calls on Gender Minister.
TUE, 15 APR 2025

The World Food Programme (WFP), led by its Country Director, Aurore Rusiga, has called on the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, to strengthen the collaborative ties between them.

During the meeting, Ms. Rusiga expressed gratitude for the long-standing partnership and cooperation between the Ministry and WFP in implementing food security and social protection interventions.

She reiterated WFP’s commitment to supporting vulnerable population especially children, women and persons with disabilities through nutrition programmes and technical support for national social protection interventions.

Dr Naa Momo Lartey on her part acknowledged the vital role the organization continues to play in promoting food security and advancing the Ministry’s mandate.

She highlighted the importance of strong partnerships in driving key programmes such as Ghana School Feeding Programme, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) initiative and the Ghana National Household Registry.

She expressed appreciation for WFP’s support to farmers during the recent dry spell, as well as their efforts in building the capacity of the Ghana School Feeding Programme Secretariat.

The Minister expressed optimism about deepening collaboration with WFP to address emerging challenges related to malnutrition, food insecurity, and poverty.

Both parties agreed on the need to explore more strategic areas of cooperation, including knowledge exchange, data sharing and programme alignment to ensure that interventions are well-targeted and impactful.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

IMF reaches staff-level agreement on fourth review of extended US$370 million credit facility with Ghana IMF reaches staff-level agreement on fourth review of extended US$370 million cr...

12 minutes ago

traditional leaders, priestesses clad in red stormed the premises of TMA, singing traditional war songs, pouring libation and breaking eggs to invoke the spirits of their ancestors 'Our gods have told us President Mahama wants to appoint non-indigene as Tema MC...

12 minutes ago

Energy sector fiscal risks remain, but we’ve moved to contain them - Ato Forson Energy sector fiscal risks remain, but we’ve moved to contain them - Ato Forson

12 minutes ago

Minister of Finance Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson IMF backs Ato Forson’s claims when he said mining including galamsey drove Ghana...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh NDC’s fall has begun to show far too early — Annoh Dompreh

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Dr. Rashid Tanko GoldBod will ensure Ghanaians benefit from the fruit of their labour — Dr Rashid...

2 hours ago

Dr. Rashid Tanko, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications NPP regularized galamsey; some officials were involved — Dr Rashid Tanko

2 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh Numerous scandals will plague Mahama’s administration in 2026 — Annoh Dompreh

2 hours ago

2024 Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye River guards not new; NDC should introduce something new to fight galamsey — Mir...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line