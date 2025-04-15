Ghana, UNOWAS partner to revitalize Accra Initiative

The Ministry of Interior and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) have pledged to collaborate closely to ensure the revival of the Accra Initiative.

This commitment focuses on strengthening coordination among member states to promote sustainable peace across West Africa.

The discussion took place when the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for UNOWAS, Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão, visited the Minister for Interior, Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak on Monday in Accra to discuss the pressing security challenges facing the region, including terrorism and violent extremism.

The Minister expressed gratitude for the United Nations’ unwavering support and reaffirmed Ghana’s dedication to ensuring that citizens live in an environment of peace and security.

He stated the government’s proactive measures to maintain law and order. Adding, “Ghana remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its people and supporting efforts to foster harmony in the region.”

Mr. Simão, commended Ghana for its consistent efforts in maintaining peace domestically and contributing to regional security frameworks.

“Ghana has been a beacon of stability in West Africa, and its contributions to peace and security are deeply valued,” Mr Simão noted, highlighting the country’s leadership in conflict prevention and resolution initiatives.

Both parties recognized the critical need to revive the Accra Initiative, a framework designed to address these threats.

The Ministry of the Interior and UNOWAS agreed to maintain open channels of communication to ensure the successful implementation of shared objectives, including the rejuvenation of the Accra Initiative.

The Accra Initiative is a cooperative and collaborative security mechanism between seven West African countries. It is anchored on three pillars: information and intelligent sharing; training of security and intelligence personnel; and conducting joint cross-border military operations to sustain border security.