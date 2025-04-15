“Next four years under President will be golden age of development" — Local Government Minister assures

Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, has assured Ghanaians of an “unprecedented” wave of development over the next four years under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Describing the period as a “golden age of development,” Mr. Ibrahim emphasized the government’s commitment to working with all citizens—regardless of political affiliation—to achieve rapid progress across the country.

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Banda Constituency in the Bono Region, underscored the importance of inclusivity in governance. He noted that inclusiveness is not only a core value of the NDC but also essential for accelerating national development.

He cautioned against disunity, internal conflicts, and petty squabbles, warning that such divisions could derail the country’s development agenda. “National unity is crucial to drive the wheels of development,” he said.

Mr. Ibrahim made these remarks at a meeting of the Banda District Assembly in Banda Ahenkro, where President Mahama’s nominee, Mr. Peter Dongi, was unanimously confirmed as the new District Chief Executive (DCE). Mr. Dongi secured a 100 percent endorsement from all 19 assembly members in a vote conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission.

Reiterating the government's commitment to inclusive development, Mr. Ibrahim urged the youth to stay focused, make informed decisions, and actively support the nation’s development efforts.

He called on the newly confirmed DCE to prioritize initiatives that would uplift the Banda District and encouraged the local population to rally behind him in delivering tangible progress.

Mr. Ibrahim also revealed that the government has successfully nominated Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) for 13 out of the 16 regions. He assured that the remaining appointments would be completed shortly.

He concluded by affirming the government’s dedication to deepening the decentralization process, highlighting that the smooth confirmation of MMDCEs across the country reflects a unified effort to strengthen local governance and development.