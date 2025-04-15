NPP has become tool for personal enrichment, current leadership lost moral compass — Dr. Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a well-known political scientist and leading figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced the launch of a new political movement—the New Patriotic Front (NPF)—as a response to what he described as the decay of the party he once championed.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, Dr. Amoako Baah did not hold back in his criticism of the current NPP leadership, particularly under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“The NPP that we once knew and believed in is no more. It has been destroyed by arrogance, incompetence, and deeply rooted corruption,” he declared. “The current leadership has lost its moral compass and no longer serves the people of Ghana.”

A respected former lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and a long-time contributor to the party’s policy and communications efforts, Dr. Amoako Baah said the newly formed NPF aims to restore integrity and accountability in Ghana’s political system.

He accused the ruling administration of abandoning the founding principles of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition and of replacing public service with personal gain.

“What we are witnessing is not just poor leadership—it is a complete collapse of values. The NPP has become a tool for personal enrichment,” he said.