Tue, 15 Apr 2025 Regional News

Tamale: Energy Minister condemns death threats against NEDCo officials over illegal electricity connections

  Tue, 15 Apr 2025
Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister for Energy and Green Transition, has condemned death threats made against officials of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) over efforts to clamp down on illegal electricity connections in the Northern Region.

He described such threats as unhealthy and counterproductive, especially at a time when the government is implementing necessary measures to ensure stable and uninterrupted power supply across the country.

Mr Jinapor made the remarks in Tamale while responding to questions from the media regarding a viral social media video in which a young man allegedly urged residents to kill any NEDCo official attempting to disconnect electricity in their communities.

“I condemn such threats in no uncertain terms,” the Minister stated. “I urge law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible are dealt with in accordance with law.”

He further emphasized the consequences of such actions, saying, “They are threatening officials because they want to consume electricity, but if they succeed in killing NEDCo workers, who will restore power when a transformer goes off? This will only worsen the situation.”

He assured the staff of NEDCo his fullest support in the revenue mobilization campaign and urged them to carry out the exercise with respect and dignity for customers to avoid any unhealthy confrontations in the communities.

The Energy Minister was in the Greater Tamale Metropolis on Monday to engage key stakeholders, including traditional authorities, as part of the government's efforts to enhance revenue mobilization and ensure continuous power supply to residents.

As part of his visit, he toured the Adubiliyili and Lamashigu substations to assess progress of work and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to timely completion of the projects

Engineer Amos Agyen-Fokuo, Project Engineer at the Lamashigu substation, assured the Minister that the project would be completed by the end of June this year, and would help stabilize electricity supply in the Greater Tamale Metropolis.

GNA

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
