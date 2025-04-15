Security guard remanded for knife threat in iPhone robbery at Nmai Dzorn

Richmond Botwe, a private security guard, has been remanded by an Adentan Circuit Court for attempting to rob a hairstylist of her iPhone 14 mobile phone.

Botwe allegedly pulled a kitchen knife on the complainant in his bid to rob her at Nmai Dzorn, Greater Accra Region.

The phone is valued at GHC15,000.

Charged with “attempt to commit criminal offence to wit robbery,” Botwe pleaded guilty, saying he needed money badly.

“I am sorry,” he added, expressing regret for his actions.

Presiding judge, Mrs. Sarah Nyarkoa Nkansa, noted that Botwe's explanation did not raise a defence.

The court convicted him on his plea but deferred sentencing to May 21, 2025.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Eric Abban, disclosed that the complainant, Tosin Adesokan, a hairstylist and Nigerian national, resides at Nmai Dzorn, Ashalley Botwe School Junction.

Botwe works as a private security guard at Adjiriganor.

On April 5, 2025, at around 1600 hours, Botwe left his post at Caterpillar Junction, concealing a kitchen knife in his trousers with the intention to rob.

Upon reaching Manfanco Apartment, near Nmai Dzorn School Junction, he entered the premises.

The prosecution revealed that while Adesokan was carrying a bucket of water to her room, Botwe followed her, stabbed her back with the knife, and grabbed her iPhone 14. In his attempt to escape, Adesokan struggled with him and raised the alarm.

Chief Inspector Abban said Adesokan's co-tenants came to her rescue, arrested Botwe, and handed him over to the police at Nmai Dzorn.

The knife used in the attempted robbery was retrieved from Botwe.

GNA