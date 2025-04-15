ModernGhana logo
Driver remanded for allegedly escaping from police custody

  Tue, 15 Apr 2025
Driver remanded for allegedly escaping from police custody

A 28-year-old driver, Razak Sulley, accused of escaping from the custody of the Madina Divisional Criminal Investigations Department (CID), has been remanded by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Sulley, charged with escaping from lawful custody, pleaded not guilty.

He told the court he had been in cells without food and had approached the investigator to check if his GHC35, allegedly taken at the Police Counter, could be used to buy food.

“I was given a hefty slap,” Sulley claimed, adding that he regretted his actions.

Presiding judge Mrs. Sarah Nyarkoa Nkansa remanded Sulley into lawful custody and directed the prosecution to file their disclosures.

The case has been adjourned to May 21, 2025, for a Case Management Conference (CMC).

Inspector Theresa Djwerter, prosecuting, informed the court that the complainant in the case is a female police officer stationed at Madina Divisional CID.

She stated that Sulley resides in Ashongman, Accra, and was involved in a fraudulent breach of trust case.

According to the prosecution, Sulley was arraigned before the Adentan Circuit Court on March 25, 2025, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail of GHC80,000 with two sureties.

However, he remained in custody as police awaited his sureties.

On March 28, 2025, Sulley requested to call his sureties again to remind them to finalise his bail.

While seated at the CID office, he attempted to leave, ignoring orders from the investigator to return to his seat.

Sulley ran downstairs through the Charge Office to the main entrance in an escape attempt but was pursued and apprehended at the station's entrance.

The prosecution disclosed that Sulley admitted the offence in his caution statement.

GNA

