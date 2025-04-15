ModernGhana logo
Tue, 15 Apr 2025

  Tue, 15 Apr 2025
Dispatch rider granted GH¢16,000 bail in fraud case

An Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢16,000.00 bail with a surety to a dispatch rider accused of defrauding a mechanic under the pretext of securing a container for a shop.

Daniel Ayetey, 38, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Court, presided over by Mr. Isaac Addo, ordered Ayetey to return on May 14, 2025, and directed the prosecution to comply with disclosure rules before the next hearing.

Police Chief Inspector Josephine Lamptey stated that the complainant, Mr. Bright Oduro, a mechanic based in La, sought a container to rent for his wife in February 2025.

Leonard Dunyo, an agent, introduced the complainant to Ayetey, who claimed to have a container for rent.

The rent was agreed at GH¢16,000.00 as a two-year advance.

The complainant paid GH¢11,000.00 to Ayetey and purchased renovation materials worth GH¢8,000.00.

Later, Ayetey’s aunt, the owner of the container, instructed the complainant to stop the renovation and presented supporting documents for her claim.

The complainant reported the matter to the police, leading to Ayetey's arrest and arraignment.

GNA

