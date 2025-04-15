Thunderstorms to hit several parts of Ghana today – GMET warns

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has announced the possibility of widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across several regions of the country today, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Early morning travelers, particularly in forested and hilly areas, are advised to exercise caution as misty conditions are expected to develop, potentially reducing visibility on the roads.

According to GMET’s forecast, rain and thunderstorms are likely to affect both coastal regions and some inland communities during the morning and early afternoon. The weather system is expected to shift by late afternoon, bringing similar conditions to parts of the middle belt and transition zone. Areas in the northern sector may also see thunderstorm activity during the evening.

Temperature readings for the day suggest intense heat nationwide. Northern Ghana is forecast to experience the highest temperatures, peaking at around 41°C. Temperatures in the transition zone are expected to reach 36°C, with the forest zone hitting 35°C and coastal areas recording highs of 33°C. Minimum temperatures across the country will range between 23°C and 25°C.

GMET is urging the public to stay alert and take appropriate safety measures, particularly in areas that may be affected by strong winds or heavy rains. Motorists are also encouraged to drive carefully, especially in the early hours, due to poor visibility caused by mist and precipitation.