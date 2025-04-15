The Real Crime Scene

A part of Ghana is seriously infected with a security contagion, the implications of which can only be imagined.

Bawku will remain in the news for unfortunately as long as the abuse of partisan politics remains the standard of bad politicians to further their selfish whims.

We do not know whether to empathise with President John Mahama or not. He claimed that it is only when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in government that Bawku gets troubled. Today, the NPP is not in government but the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is, and Bawku is witnessing its worst insecurity moments.

What can he tell his compatriots at this time when matters have gotten out of hand in Bawku?

Let them who politicised the Bawku issue for their selfish interests apologise to the people of this country.

These reckless remarks which we ignored their implications have cost us insecurity and compromising our national security.

The desperate voices of young police officers, some of them still on probation but deployed to this most dangerous part of the country to maintain law and order are on social media. The desperation in their voices speaks volumes about the situation in which they find themselves in.

On Sunday, two police officers were shot dead by Kusasi youth who from all indications are targeting police officers and soldiers for elimination. This is another dimension to this national security challenge which can no longer be confined to the bottom of the carpet using flimsy and baseless political remarks.

Kusasi youth were incited by President John Mahama to hate soldiers when he queried them for using their taxpayers' purchased weapons to kill the people of Bawku. Is this not enough query for the soldiers and inciting words for the Kusasi youth?

The easiest place to purchase illegal weapons today is Bawku, where there is no shortage of such lethal arms.

With rebellious militants in nearby Burkina Faso and Niger across their frontiers, it is understandable why there is no dearth of firearms in Bawku. For now, normal desktop policing has certainly been pushed to the backburners as nobody would waste their time to report incidents to the stations, which are targets of torching anyway.

No wonder people are taking the law into their own hands.

We do not know the orders given to the peace-restoring police officers and soldiers in Bawku, but with the position taken by the NDC on the issue, they would remain sitting ducks for as long as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) would plead with the Kusasi youth to lay down their arms and be given special recruitment opportunities into the Ghana Police Service.

Managers of our national security understand the implications of the deteriorating situation in Bawku better than their compatriots outside their circle. Let them be blunt with the President in their daily briefings lest the insecurity in Bawku spreads to other areas nearby and who knows far afield.

With Bawku on fire and Richard Jakpa and his gang raiding residences without court warrants, not forgetting NDC goons on rampage in some parts of the country, Ghana is today a real crime scene, not what we were told earlier by the President.