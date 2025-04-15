Blue Water Guards will play key roles in fighting galamsey — Lands Minister

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has expressed confidence that the newly introduced Blue Water Guards will help in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The Blue Water Guards are a key part of President John Mahama’s Blue Water Initiative, which forms part of his 120-day commitment to Ghanaians.

The recruits were recently passed out after completing their training in basic arms handling and combat techniques.

They were also trained in survival swimming, watermanship, and boat operations under the supervision of the Naval Command.

The Minister said in a social media post on Tuesday, April 14, “The Blue Water Guards will serve as an early warning mechanism, enhancing our surveillance and deterrence capabilities, and will operate under the Ghana Navy Riverine Unit’s command.”

“I am confident that these dedicated young men and women, strategically selected from our riverine communities, will play a pivotal role in our ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining and contribute to the broader initiatives aimed at safeguarding our natural resources,” he added.

Galamsey remains a major concern in the country, with many calling on successive governments to implement stricter measures to address the problem.

However, some critics argue that the Blue Water Guards initiative may not be effective, as illegal miners are often armed and have found ways to overpower both military and police forces.