Champions League: PSG boss Enrique warns players tie is not over against Villa

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique warned his quadruple-chasing squad to guard against complacency during the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Aston Villa.

PSG go into Tuesday night's match at Villa Park lin Birmingham, central England, leading 3-1 from a scintillating display in the first leg at the Parc des Princes on 9 April.

Enrique's men came from behind to overpower Villa and establish themselves as favourites to advance to the last four of European club football's most prestigious tournament for a second consecutive season.

"The tie is not over," Enrique cautioned on the eve of the game. "We have a lot of maturity within the team to not listen to all the noise going on outside.

"There will be a lot of moments when we need to dig in at Villa Park and we must be prepared for that so that we can achieve our goal of winning the tie."

The Ligue deFootball Professionnel – which runs the top two divisions in France – allowed PSG to postpone Saturday's scheduled Ligue 1 game against Nantes so that Enrique and his side could focus on the second leg.

Officials at the Premier League who organise the English top flight were not as munificent and Villa played at the weekend against Southampton.

"There are a lot of favourites who have been knocked out," added Enrique. "I think we were the better side in the first leg and that we deserved to win.

Haul

"But that story is over. Another story is coming up. Who will be better? Who will win the game? Everything is to play for. We need to show that we are good enough to reach the semi-finals."

After assuming control at the Parc des Princes in July 2023, Enrique steered PSG to a domestic clean sweep of the 2024 French Super Cup, 2024 Ligue 1 and 2024 Coupe de France in his first season.

The 2025 Super Cup and 2025 Ligue 1 crowns have been harvested and PSG will play Reims in the final of the Coupe de France on 24 May at the Stade de France.

Should PSG emerge victorious from the quarter-final, they will play Arsenal or Real Madrid in the semis and possibly Dortmund, Barcelona, Inter Milan or Bayern Munich in the final on 31 May.

Villa manager Unai Emery said his players needed to believe that they can overturn the deficit and progress to the semis.

"PSG showed why they are favourites for this competition when they played us," said the Spaniard who led the French outfit between 2016 and 2018.

"But we showed our capacity to compete and have the possibility to beat them. We have to believe we can win and we have to show our wishes to get the victory."

On Saturday, Villa beat Southampton 3-0 to maintain their push for one of five berths places from the Premier League that lead to a place in next season's Champions League.

Emery admitted orchestrating a comeback victory would rank as one of the biggest successes of his managerial career.

"I have experienced both sides of that ... more winning than losing," added the 53-year-old Spaniard.

"We have played in the Conference League and now we are in the Champions League. We now want to write history here at Aston Villa."