Suspicious flights: Patriotic Action Forum condemns alleged harassment of Rev. Ntim Fordjour

The Patriotic Action Forum (PAF), a civil society group, is calling on President John Dramani Mahama to establish a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the recent allegations of cocaine smuggling at the Kotoka International Airport.

In a press release issued by the Conveners of the group, Mr. David Prah and others, on April 13, 2025, PAF expressed deep concern over what it described as politically motivated intimidation aimed at Hon. Rev. Ntim Fordjour, a prominent member of the Minority in Parliament. The release condemned the attempted arrest of Hon. Rev. Ntim Fordjour at his residence in Accra.

PAF, which is affiliated with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), alleged that the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government is utilizing state security agencies to suppress the truth and silence members of the opposition. The group believes that the NDC government is using these agencies to intimidate Hon. Rev. Ntim Fordjour and, by extension, the Minority, in order to obscure the serious allegations surrounding the cocaine smuggling.

The PAF has also issued a stern warning to those in political authority, reminding them of the transient nature of political power. “Political power is fleeting,” the group cautioned, emphasizing that the power currently held by political leaders may not last until 2028.

The group urges the government to exercise restraint and fairness, particularly when dealing with individuals who raise concerns about matters of national interest. They call on the Mahama-led NDC government to act thoughtfully regarding whistleblowers.

Furthermore, PAF expressed its support for calls from the Minority and concerned citizens for an independent investigation into what is now referred to as the "cocaine airmed saga." The group advocates for a Bi-Partisan Commission of Inquiry to uncover the truth behind these serious allegations.

In conclusion, PAF reaffirmed its solidarity with Hon. Rev. Ntim Fordjour and the Minority, pledging to support them in the fight against drug trafficking in Ghana. “The group stands firmly behind Hon. Rev. Ntim Fordjour and the Minority as they strive to make Ghana a drug-free state.”

BELOW IS THE FULL PRESS RELEASE:

SET-UP COMMISSION OF ENQUIRY ON COCAINE ALLEGATION ON CONDEMNS AT THE AIRPORT AND STOP THE HARASSMENT ON HON. REV. NTIM FORDJOUR - PATRIOTIC ACTION FORUM (PAF).

13/04/2025

A group calling itself Patriotic Youth Front (PYF) has call on the President of the Republic of Ghana H. E. John Dramani Mahama to set-up a Commission of Enquiry to investigate the Cocaine allegations at the Kotoka International Airport.

The group has condemned the attempted arrest of Hon. Rev. Ntim Fordjour at his residence in Accra.

The group linked with the opposition New Patriotic Party is of the view that the Mahama led NDC Government is using the Security Agencies to intimidate Hon. Rev. Ntim Fordjour and for that matter the Minority to suppress the truth or otherwise of this serious allegation.

The group is sounding a note of caution to those in political power to note that political power is transient and that the power they are enjoying today will elude them in 2028.

The group therefore, urges the Mahama-led NDC Government to exercise circumspection in dealing with Whistleblowers.

The group is supporting the calls from well meaning Ghanaians and the Minority for Bi-Partisan Commission to Enquiry to go into the alleged cocaine Airmed Saga to unravel the truth behind this serious allegation.

The group is solidly behind the Hon. Rev. Ntim Fordjour and the Minority as they fight to make Ghana a drug free state.

David Prah

CONVENER

Arafat Budu

CONVENER

Alhaji Umar

CONVENER