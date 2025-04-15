Strengthening Emergency Preparedness in Ghana: A Call for First Aid Training Integration

Addressed to:

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana

Honorable Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister of Health

Introduction

Emergencies, whether health-related or accidental, demand swift and informed responses to save lives. In developed nations, first aid training is a cornerstone of emergency preparedness, empowering citizens to act effectively during crises. Ghana, with its vibrant communities and growing workforce, stands to benefit immensely from integrating first aid training into schools, workplaces, and community programs.

Background: The Current State of Emergency Preparedness in Ghana

Ghana faces significant challenges in emergency preparedness. According to the Ministry of Health, approximately 65% of outpatient cases in hospitals are emergencies, including road traffic accidents, domestic injuries, and medical crises. Road traffic accidents alone account for 1.7% of both Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) and mortality in adults. Despite the introduction of the National Ambulance Service in 2004, its reach remains limited, with only 19 locations across five regions. This gap in pre-hospital care highlights the urgent need for community-based first responders and widespread first aid training.

The Case for First Aid Training

First aid training equips individuals with essential skills such as CPR, wound care, and recognizing critical symptoms like those of strokes or heart attacks. These skills can bridge the gap between the onset of an emergency and the arrival of professional medical help, significantly improving survival rates.

Good Practice Examples

1. Singapore:

Singapore has established accredited training centers like the [Singapore Emergency Responder Academy](https://sera.sg/e/) and the [Singapore First Aid Training Centre](https://www.firstaidtraining.com.sg/), offering high-quality first aid courses tailored to schools, workplaces, and healthcare providers. Subsidies are available for childcare and preschool teachers, ensuring widespread access to training.

2. USA:

The USA integrates first aid training into community programs and workplaces through organizations like the American Red Cross. Their courses include CPR and AED training, with certifications recognized nationwide.

3. Canada:

Canada emphasizes mental health first aid alongside physical first aid. Programs like Mental Health First Aid Canada provide training to recognize and respond to mental health crises, complementing traditional emergency preparedness.

4. Europe:

Countries like Germany mandate first aid training for obtaining a driver's license, ensuring that citizens are equipped to respond to emergencies. The European Resuscitation Council also sets standardized guidelines for CPR and first aid training across member states.

5. South Africa:

South Africa has made strides in community-based first aid training through partnerships with organizations like St. John Ambulance. These programs focus on empowering rural communities with life-saving skills.

Proposed Initiatives

1. School Programs:



Introduce first aid training as part of the curriculum for secondary schools.

Partner with organizations like the Ghana Red Cross Society to provide certified training.

2. Community Workshops:



Establish community centers as hubs for regular first aid workshops.

Engage local leaders to promote participation and awareness.

3. Workplace Integration:



Mandate first aid training for employees in industries prone to accidents, such as construction and manufacturing.

Offer incentives for companies that prioritize employee safety through training programs.

Implementation Strategy



Collaborate with international health organizations to develop standardized training materials.

Train a cadre of first aid instructors who can cascade knowledge across regions.

Leverage media campaigns to educate the public on the importance of first aid skills.

Recommendations



Expand the National Ambulance Service to cover all regions, ensuring equitable access to pre-hospital care.

Establish a national database to track emergency response outcomes and identify areas for improvement.

Provide subsidies or financial support for first aid training programs to encourage widespread participation.

Conclusion

By embedding first aid training into the fabric of Ghanaian society, we can foster a culture of preparedness and resilience. This initiative aligns with Ghana's commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes, ensuring that every citizen is equipped to act decisively in emergencies.

Your Excellency and Honorable Minister, I urge you to champion this cause and lead Ghana toward a safer and more prepared future.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]