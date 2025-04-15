Appointments committee lost focus during my vetting, the golden opportunity to ask sector questions – Sam George

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam Nartey George, has strongly criticized the Parliamentary Appointments Committee, accusing it of focusing on the wrong priorities during his recent vetting.

The Minister, who appeared before the committee for over five hours, was grilled on a range of issues—many of which he claimed were unrelated to his qualifications or plans for the new portfolio.

He noted that a significant portion of the questioning, led by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, revolved around his past political commentary rather than his competence in the communications and digital technology space.

Speaking in an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Channel One TV, Sam George voiced his disappointment over the committee's approach.

“A man must stand by what he believes in. And when people see the Appointments Committee as a platform to settle scores, to basically exact vengeance, it’s unfortunate. I thought Afenyo-Markin or any other person could have asked a number of questions related to the sector,” he stated.

He further expressed concern that a critical opportunity to evaluate his vision and technical understanding of the sector was squandered.

“Not my opinion on the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo, or the former President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo]. I honestly thought that a golden opportunity was lost at the vetting to dive deep into the sector. I thought that the committee lost its focus in that regard,” he added.

Sam George's remarks have sparked renewed debate about the purpose and direction of parliamentary vetting sessions, especially in an era where technological transformation is central to national development.

