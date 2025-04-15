NHIA clears GH₵834million claims to healthcare providers

Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, CEO, NHIS

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has demonstrated its commitment to timely and efficient service delivery by clearing all outstanding vetted claims amounting to GH₵834 million to healthcare providers across the country.

The announcement, made by the Acting Chief Executive Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, April 14, 2025, signals a renewed focus on upholding the NHIA’s central mandate of reimbursing health providers without undue delay.

“In just one week, we disbursed GH₵555 million, effectively settling all vetted claims in our system,” Dr. Bampoe stated. “What remains are about GH₵30-40 million worth of claims currently being processed. These are not delays in payment, but routine administrative steps.”

The NHIA, established to ensure access to affordable healthcare through the prompt reimbursement of service providers, has reaffirmed its goal of maintaining a 90-day turnaround for claims processing and payment — a benchmark it is now actively meeting.

A Return to Basics: Paying Claims, Building Trust

At the heart of the Authority’s operations is the obligation to pay for health services provided under the NHIS Benefit Package, which covers over 95% of disease conditions in Ghana. Dr. Bampoe emphasized that fulfilling this responsibility is not only a legal requirement but a moral one — ensuring that healthcare providers are resourced and motivated to deliver quality care.

“We are going back to the basics,” he said. “Paying claims on time is the single most important measure of trust and effectiveness for the NHIA. When providers are paid promptly, patients receive uninterrupted care. That is what we are committed to.”

Efficiency and Transparency Drive Performance

To ensure long-term sustainability and consistency in claims reimbursement, the NHIA is introducing several internal reforms. These include a Human Resource Audit to assess staff deployment and performance, and a Management Information System (MIS) Audit to improve data handling, claims tracking, and payment systems.

According to Dr. Bampoe, the Authority aims to significantly increase the share of its budget allocated to claims — targeting 65% in his first year and 70% in the second.

“Last year, just over 40% of our funds went directly into claims. That must change. Our core business is healthcare reimbursement, and we’re aligning our resources accordingly,” he noted.

Strengthening Public Confidence

In addition to financial reforms, the NHIA is also addressing challenges like unauthorized co-payments and out-of-pocket charges. A new high-level committee has been inaugurated to strengthen monitoring, review tariffs regularly, and enforce NHIS policies more stringently.

“Our members must feel confident that their NHIS cards will be accepted — without surprise fees,” Dr. Bampoe said. “That’s what restoring trust looks like.”

Advancing Universal Health Coverage

Looking ahead, the NHIA is also leading the charge toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC) with the rollout of the Mahama Cares initiative. The program includes sustainable support for dialysis treatment and the introduction of free primary healthcare services, with an emphasis on equitable access across all 16 regions.

Partnering for Accountability

The Authority also appealed for support from the media in monitoring healthcare facilities and ensuring that NHIS policies are upheld.

Mr. Oswald Essuah-Mensah, Ag. Director of Corporate Affairs, called on journalists and media houses to work with the NHIA in promoting transparency and stamping out illegal charges.

“We see the media as strategic partners in protecting patient rights and promoting accountability across the health sector,” he said.

A Renewed Commitment

With claims now paid up and reforms underway, the NHIA is charting a clear path forward — one rooted in its original promise: to finance healthcare promptly and responsibly.

“As we continue to build a stronger Scheme, our guiding principle is simple — deliver on our mandate, pay claims on time, and put the health of Ghanaians first,” Dr. Bampoe affirmed.