Gov’t tackles tomato, onion and pepper imports with new ‘Eurybia’ Project

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has announced a bold new plan to reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported vegetables through the launch of the Feed Ghana programme.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM, a ministry spokesperson shed light on the alarming scale of vegetable imports and laid out the government’s strategy to address the issue.

“Every year, we spend GH₵4 billion on the importation of tomatoes from Burkina Faso.

“If Burkina Faso is able to produce tomatoes, why is it that we cannot do it here in Ghana, in spite of the fertile soil that we have and all the agricultural endowment,” he questioned, expressing frustration over Ghana's continued reliance on foreign produce.

Tomatoes are just the beginning. The ministry also pointed to other heavily imported vegetables that continue to burden the national economy.

“We import onion from Niger, which is estimated around GH₵240 million annually. We also spend close to GH₵3 billion on the importation of pepper,” he added.

To confront this challenge, the ministry is launching a dedicated vegetable production programme known as the Eurybia Project. This initiative, which falls under the broader Feed Ghana agenda, will concentrate on boosting local cultivation of tomatoes, onions, and pepper — the top three imports draining billions from the national budget.

The ministry confirmed that groundwork for the project is well underway.

“We have a team in place. The policy document was generated, and we have invited AGRA to be part of it to finalise everything for us,” the spokesperson said, referring to the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, which is expected to play a key role in implementing the initiative.