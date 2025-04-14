Binduri: Armed robbers killed the two Police Officers, took away their motorbikes at Poyamirea — Police updates

Tension continues to mount in Binduri in the Upper East Region following the brutal murder of two police officers by suspected armed robbers at Poyamirea, a farming community near the town.

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that the officers were gunned down while traveling in plain clothes on motorbikes from Bongo to Binduri on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

In an official statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate, the police revealed that the attackers ambushed the officers, fatally shot them, and made away with their motorbikes.

“The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt to identify and arrest the robbers,” the statement said. The identities of the fallen officers are being withheld until their families are informed, in line with standard protocol.

“We would like to assure the general public that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be arrested and brought to face justice, and we will surely get them,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, who signed the release.

The police extended their condolences to the bereaved families and the entire service, adding, “Our hearts and prayers are with you.”

On the same day, another disturbing incident rocked the town when an unidentified man was reportedly shot and burned by gunmen. Residents later discovered his charred remains beside a completely torched motorcycle. The identity of the victim remains unknown, as the body was unrecognizable.

In light of the escalating violence, the Ministry for the Interior has revised security measures in the region. The curfew in Binduri and its surrounding areas has now been adjusted to run from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., based on recommendations from the Upper East Regional Security Council.

Additionally, the government has announced a total ban on wearing smocks, carrying weapons in public, and the movement of motorcycles and tricycles—commonly referred to as aboboyaa—until further notice. Authorities have warned that anyone who violates these directives will face immediate arrest and prosecution.