The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has confirmed that four suspected armed robbers were fatally shot during a gun battle with police officers.

According to ASP Piasa Darkwa, the Deputy Regional Crime Officer, the suspects had earlier attacked a rural bank, injuring four individuals and escaping with an undisclosed amount of money. Following the robbery, the group reportedly terrorized local residents, seizing mobile phones, cash, and other valuables.

The suspects then mounted a roadblock along the Akokeri-Anwiankwan stretch, where they intercepted travelers and stole items including laptop computers.

Addressing the media on Monday, April 14, 2025, ASP Darkwa revealed that police intelligence indicated the gang was planning another robbery at Sanfo Aduam later in the week. Acting on the tip-off, officers moved in to arrest the suspects, but a fierce exchange of gunfire broke out, leading to the deaths of all four robbers.

Weapons retrieved from the scene included an AK-47 rifle, a pump-action shotgun, and 17 rounds of ammunition.

ASP Darkwa assured the public that the police are maintaining heightened surveillance in the region and will continue to pursue individuals involved in armed robbery to ensure the safety of residents.