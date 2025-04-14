ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bekwai: Killed robbery suspects were terrorizing banks, residents and commercial drivers - Police

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng & Solomon Nimo
Crime & Punishment Bekwai: Killed robbery suspects were terrorizing banks, residents and commercial drivers - Police
MON, 14 APR 2025

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has confirmed that four suspected armed robbers were fatally shot during a gun battle with police officers.

According to ASP Piasa Darkwa, the Deputy Regional Crime Officer, the suspects had earlier attacked a rural bank, injuring four individuals and escaping with an undisclosed amount of money. Following the robbery, the group reportedly terrorized local residents, seizing mobile phones, cash, and other valuables.

The suspects then mounted a roadblock along the Akokeri-Anwiankwan stretch, where they intercepted travelers and stole items including laptop computers.

Addressing the media on Monday, April 14, 2025, ASP Darkwa revealed that police intelligence indicated the gang was planning another robbery at Sanfo Aduam later in the week. Acting on the tip-off, officers moved in to arrest the suspects, but a fierce exchange of gunfire broke out, leading to the deaths of all four robbers.

Weapons retrieved from the scene included an AK-47 rifle, a pump-action shotgun, and 17 rounds of ammunition.

ASP Darkwa assured the public that the police are maintaining heightened surveillance in the region and will continue to pursue individuals involved in armed robbery to ensure the safety of residents.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

We’re coming for the financiers — Minister declares after 7 galamsey arrests We’re coming for the financiers — Minister declares after 7 galamsey arrests

34 minutes ago

Gov’t tackles tomato, onion and pepper imports with new ‘Eurybia’ Project Gov’t tackles tomato, onion and pepper imports with new ‘Eurybia’ Project

1 hour ago

Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Richard Ofori Agyeman 'Any stray animal found will be apprehended, sent to the prison yards to prepare...

2 hours ago

Bekwai: Killed robbery suspects were terrorizing banks, residents and commercial drivers - Police Bekwai: Killed robbery suspects were terrorizing banks, residents and commercial...

2 hours ago

Blame Ghana’s democratic system for SOEs woes — Prof Agyeman Duah Blame Ghana’s democratic system for SOEs woes — Prof Agyeman Duah

2 hours ago

Govt determined to complete Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road — Roads Minister Gov't determined to complete Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road — Roads Minister

2 hours ago

President Mahama to speak at second edition of Kwahu Business Forum from April 19 to 20 President Mahama to speak at second edition of Kwahu Business Forum from April 1...

2 hours ago

IGP, CDS combine efforts to address Bawku conflict IGP, CDS combine efforts to address Bawku conflict

2 hours ago

Sudanese who fled the Zamzam camp for the internally displaced after it fell under paramilitary control, queue for food rations in a makeshift encampment in an open field near the town of Tawila. By - (AFP) 13 million displaced as Sudan war enters third year: UN

3 hours ago

Attackers have killed over 50 people in raids in Nigerias Plateau state. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP/File) Attackers kill over 50 in volatile central Nigerian state

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line