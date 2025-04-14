Teenagers arrested for murdering BECE candidate over missing GH¢10 used for soccer bet in Akuapem-Adukrom

Three teenagers are in police custody following the death of a 15-year-old boy in Akuapem-Adukrom in the Eastern Region, in a case that has sent shockwaves through the community.

The deceased, a Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidate, was allegedly killed during a violent altercation linked to a missing GH¢10. According to preliminary information, the confrontation began when the victim accused one of the suspects of using the money to place a sports bet.

What started as a verbal exchange reportedly turned physical, resulting in the tragic death of the young student. The exact sequence of events remains unclear, as police continue to investigate the matter.

The suspects, all teenagers, were picked up shortly after the incident and are being held as investigators work to establish their level of involvement in the attack.

Residents of Akuapem-Adukrom are reeling from the news, with many describing the situation as deeply troubling. Calls are growing louder for a thorough and expedited investigation to bring justice to the victim and his family.

The police have assured the public that all efforts are being made to get to the bottom of the incident. The body of the deceased has been deposited at a nearby morgue pending autopsy.